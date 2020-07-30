Relations accuse husband of strangling wife with rope in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The relations of a woman in Kaduna who was found dead in her room, have accused the husband of killing her.

The police were yet to speak on the sad development as SMS to the PPRO in Kaduna on the murder, was yet to be answered.

However, journalists were told at Mahuta community near the National Eye Centre Kaduna, that “the incident happened on Tuesday at the house where her husband, Nuhu, worked as a security guard.

Her relations came from Plateau State over the issue. The husband and his late wife shared the same room in the uncompleted building, while the daughters stayed in a different room. No one can tell who killed her but her relations point an accusing finger at the husband because he ran away after the woman died.

Malam Mohammed Bashir who claimed to be a guardian to the late mother of 5, said the husband was at large.

“All his personal belongings were removed from the room. ‎We suspect him because they slept together in the room but when his wife’s body was found, he was nowhere to be found. Her daughter discovered the lifeless body inside the one-apartment room where they were squatting with the husband.

“She tried to wake the mother up thinking she was still asleep, but when she realised she was not moving she ran out of the room crying. She rushed to my house and told me that her mother was dead. So, I went to the house and discovered that she was dead. We saw a rope tightened on her neck which made us believe that she was murdered,” he said.

” As her guardian, I was aware that they used to have altercations and I always intervened. She left five children, but four of the children were from a previous marriage, while a daughter belongs to the current husband,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

