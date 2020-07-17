Breaking News
Translate

Real Mallorca relegated after Granada defeat

On 5:57 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Real Mallorca’s hopes of avoiding relegation from La Liga were ended on Thursday after they were beaten 2-1 at home to Granada.

Mallorca, who were promoted last season from second-tier Segunda, join Espanyol in being relegated before the final day of the league season on Sunday.

The third spot will be taken by either Leganes or Celta Vigo.

ALSO READ: Zidane silences the doubters by bringing Real Madrid back to life

Leganes are a point behind Celta and play at home to Real Madrid, who have already secured the title, on Sunday.

Celta visit bottom-club Espanyol.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!