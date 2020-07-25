Northern Governors mourn father of Gov. Abdulrasaq

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara over the death of his father and elder statesman, Alh. AbdulGaniyu Abdul-Razaq, who died at 93.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham on Saturday in Jos, described the death as “painful”.

Lalong said that the death of the elder statesman, who was the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is a great loss not only to the people of Kwara State but to the entire region and the nation at large.

“We are saddened by the passing of this great man who brought pride and dignity to his family, the Northern region, and Nigeria through many responsibilities he handled during his lifetime.

“Though his death is painful, we should also celebrate his achievements particularly in the legal profession where he set the pace by mentoring and inspiring many in the profession, using his influence as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate,” he said.

The chairman said the deceased contributed to the development of Nigeria as a member of the Northern House of Assembly.

He said the deceased was also a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast, member of the Federal Parliament, and Minister of State for Transport among other duties he handled effectively.

He urged members of his family particularly his wife, Hajia Raliat, children, and grandchildren to accept his death as the will of God.

He encouraged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life on earth and left lasting legacies that should be sustained.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: