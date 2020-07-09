PSN protests appointment of Mora as PCN chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Thursday, protested to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, over the appointment of Pharmacist Ahmed Mora as Chairman of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN.

During the protest, led by PSN National Secretary, Emeka Duru, the group called on the federal government to take a second look at its action by removing Gora as a matter of urgency.

Duru, speaking to newsmen, said the call became imperative to protect the heritage of Pharmacy practice and healthcare in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly directs Chief Judge to set up panel to investigate Deputy Governor

He said Gora was not its member given that the organisation had since not only placed him on suspension but also stripped him of its Fellowship of the PSN status.

“Some weeks ago, against all rational logic and the tenets of good Pharmacy practice in Nigeria, the Dr. Osagie Enahire- led Federal Ministry of Health, in the brazen act which is unprecedented, decided to inaugurate a rejected Pharm. A. T. Mora as the Chairman of PCN.

“In this capacity of Chairman, Pharm. A. T. Mora statutorily becomes the Chairman of the Disciplinary Tribunal of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

“The PSN rejects this appointment in its entirety because we are committed to stopping the challenges of value migration if we shall ever attain the goals of nation-building”, he said in a prepared speech presented at the protest venue.

Duru added: “For the records again, the PSN rejects and calls for the termination of the appointment of Pharm. Mora for the reflected reasons: Ahmed Mora is presently on the Roll of Dishonour of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) after being stripped of the Fellowship of the PSN.

“This led to the automatic suspension of his membership of PSN since 2009. We ask how can a person who is technically suspended in the relevant profession (Pharmacy) be appointed Chief Regulator of the same profession.”

The minister was, however, not on ground to address their grievances.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: