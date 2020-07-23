PSG battles St Etienne in Cup final as French football resumes

Kindly Share This Story:

Competitive French professional football is due to resume on Friday after an enforced break of more than four months.

And it’s with a big match – the final of the Coupe de France, originally scheduled for April 25, when the country was already weeks into a strict coronavirus lockdown.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, the undisputed behemoths of French football in recent years, take on St Etienne, who finished fourth-last when the league was wrapped up early due to the virus.

The match will be played in the Stade de France – but it looks like the atmosphere is unlikely to match the occasion.

The French government has let sports fans return to stadiums, but with a maximum attendance of 5,000.

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told newspaper Le Parisien on Wednesday that she wants to boost that number.

The issue may be discussed at a national defence council meeting on Friday, the minister said, but any decision will be too late for the cup final.

The French football federation has already said that no tickets will be on sale to the general public.

The national stadium, with its capacity of more than 80,000, is likely to “ring hollow,” St Etienne captain Loic Perrin said in an interview with sports newspaper L’Equipe.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the hardcore ultras of both teams have decided to boycott the match rather than see a small proportion of their members selected to attend.

Le Parisien reported that PSG was reselling 900 seats to its season-ticket holders but that St Etienne would be leaving the same number empty.

When play starts, PSG will be hoping to recover the cup after a loss on penalties to Stade Rennais in last year’s final ended their four-year run of victories.

The Parisians hold the record of 12 Coupe de France victories. The Greens of St Etienne have taken the cup home to the Loire six times, but the last was in 1977.

The series of friendlies that has taken place since French stadiums reopened will hardly encourage St Etienne.

PSG have limbered up for the cup final by visiting defeat, ranging from the convincing to the outright gruesome, on anyone crossing their path.

They beat Scottish side Celtic 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, where they also saw off Belgian second-division club Waasland-Beveren 7-0 on Friday. They also dismembered Ligue 2 side Le Havre 9-0 away earlier this month.

St Etienne’s Perrin, however, has no intention of writing the match off.

“It’s true that we’re far from being favourites,” he told L’Equipe in an interview published on Wednesday. “We have often failed against Paris-SG.”

“If they are on form, it will be tricky,” Perrin – who extended his contract with St Etienne in order to contest the match – admitted. “But it’s never mission impossible.” (dpa/NAN)

