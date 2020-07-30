PRP losses, mourns ‘strong pillar’, Babankwata

Kindly Share This Story:

Says his advice was sought after by patriotic politicians

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, lost and mourns a ‘strong pillar’ Alhaji Umar Babankwata, who was a stalwart and pioneer Adamawa State Chairman of the party in 1978.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman of PRP, Alhaji Falalu Bello, OFR, describing the late elder statesman as one of its best and patriotic stakeholders.

According to Bello, he (Babankwanta) was a father whose advice was well sought after by patriotic politicians across the board and he made a great impact in the political history of the country, which he was an ardent nationalist and NEPU stalwart who led PRP in Adamawa State since its establishment in 1978.

The statement reads in part, “It is with great shock that we in the Peoples Redemption Party received the sad news of the demise of one of Adamawa State’s respected elder statesmen and PRP strong pillars, Alhaji Umar Babankwata.

"His views and advice remained very much sought after by patriotic politicians across the board.

“Although he recently retired from his position of State Chairmanship of our great Party, the PRP, his views and advice remained very much sought after by patriotic politicians across the board.

“With his passing, the PRP family has lost one of its best and patriotic stakeholders. His sterling leadership qualities, uprightness, and sense of diligence will be sorely missed by all of us.”

The statement also lamented that “Indeed, Umar BabanKwata’s death is a painful loss not only to his family and the people of Adamawa State but also to our great party, the PRP and our nation, Nigeria, at large.

“The PRP is particularly pained that Babankwata passed away at a time when his fatherly wisdom and elderly skills were still most needed.”

The party chairman in the statement also commiserated with the late elder statesman’s family and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I, therefore, on behalf of the PRP, commiserate with Alhaji Umaru Baban Kwata family, and pray that Allah forgives all his worldly sins, admit him into Jannah of the highest order and grant all his family members the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

