Provide more Personal Protective Equipment for health workers, Nurses urge Lagos Govt

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos Chapter, has appealed to the three tiers of government in Lagos State to address the issue of shortage of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.

The Chairman of the association, Mrs Blessing Israel, made the plea on Thursday, while receiving the relief packages donated by UNILEVER Plc for new mothers and expectant mothers in Lagos.

Recall that NANNM appreciated UNILEVER Plc for donating 11,088 cartons of pears baby powders, which would be distributed to all maternal child care centres and hospitals in Lagos State.

Israel said that nurses and other health workers in the state hospitals had been reusing some Personal Protective Equipment due to shortage.

“There are some PPE that should not be re-used, but nurses and other health workers are being asked to re-use them.

“It is not good enough, because it will continue to endanger the lives of health workers and the patients that are not COVID-19 positive in the hospitals.

“Our members have been re-using face masks, which are supposed to be the cheapest of all the PPE.

“I think, at this period, face masks should be manufactured in the state as well as the country, so as to check its shortage,” she said.

Israel added that nurses were down with the virus, because they were unnecessarily exposed to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of our members are psychologically down at the moment; we appreciate the state government for its efforts, but we want them to do more for our people.

“We can not fight the government, but be partners in progress; so, we must reason together to ensure that we curtail and eradicate COVID-19 in the state,” she said.

