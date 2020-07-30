Protests greet creation of 39 new political wards in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

…AKISIEC insists it is in order

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

A storm of protests has greeted the creation of 39 new political wards by the Akwa Ibom State Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) ahead of the local government elections.

The creation of the new wards which was announced on Sunday by the commission has brought the total number of wards in the state to 368.

Before now, the state had 329 wards with 13 wards created in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

In its reaction, a pressure group, Oro National Forum (ONAF) described the creation of the new ward as lopsided and unjust against the Oron people who are found in five local government areas of the state.

In a statement signed by comrade Ita Ante and Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, national president and national secretary respectively, they viewed the exercise as a continued deliberate gross marginalization and exclusion of Oro people from the governance of the State.

“We, therefore, condemned in the strongest terms this unjust and unfair allocation of only three (3) wards to Oro ethnic Nationality (Oro Federal Constituency) as against greater numbers given to other groups.

“Oron National Forum (ONAF) in its avowed commitment to Oro meaningful survival and identity in the Nigeria Federation shall continue to resist this gross marginalization against Oro people as enshrined in the famous Oro Bill of Rights proclaimed in 1999.”

They demanded that “AKISIEC should withdraw immediately the creation of the recent ward skewed deliberately against Oro people. That we call on AKISIEC to review the entire exercise in the interest of justice, equity and democracy.

“That in carrying out this sensitive matter, AKISIEC should involve all relevant stakeholders to ensure a fair and transparent wards creation exercise in the interest of peace and justice.

“That we call on the State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel to as a matter of urgent importance to intervene in the clear case of injustice and marginalization of Oro people by AKISIEC.

“Finally, we appeal to all well-meaning people of Akwa Ibom State to rise up in support of the just agitation of Oro people as an integral part of the State. It should be noted that Oro Nation is the economic base of the State and the third leg of the tripod that sustains Akwa Ibom State, therefore, should be treated fairly and given the necessary recognition it deserves.”

Similarly, a former deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly and a chieftain of the All Progressives (APC) Congress, Dr Uwem Udoma, faulted the creation of additional 39 wards claiming that the State Electoral Commission does not have such powers, as only Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is by law, empowered to do so.

“AKISIEC”, Udoma told newsmen in Uyo, “is not ready to conduct the 2020 local government election because the 2007 AKISIEC law they are quoting, it’s provisions are subject to the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

He called on AKISIEC to withdraw the purported creation of new wards as such illegality will not stand legal and judicial scrutiny.

Responding to the criticisms that followed the creation of the new Akwa Ibom wards, Aniedi Ikoiwak, chairman of AKSIEC and former Resident Electoral Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, insisted that AKISIEC has the powers to create Electoral Wards but not Polling Units saying there would have been more auspicious time than now.

“INEC does not have anything to do with wards. INEC creates Polling Units. INEC has nothing to do with wards creation except in the Federal Capital Territory,” Ikoiwak maintained.

He explained that the Akwa Ibom commission followed the law to create and to realign the new wards in the state.

Criteria for ward creation, Ikoiwak explained is spelt out in the law that set up the commission which he said specifies that there should be creation and realignment of wards in the state every 10 years and pointed out that the last exercise was about 22 or 24 years ago.

Continuing he said, were contiguousness of the wards and number of registered voters, he said.

On the allegation that in Oro nation had only three new wards created or realigned, Ikoiwak underlined that the population of local government areas as well as the population of registered voters were taken into consideration in creating and realigning new wards.

“I will like to see one local government in Oron that has a population close to the local government areas were new wards were created,” Ikoiwak stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: