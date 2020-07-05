Protesters demand forensic investigation of politicians with ties to Hushpuppi

Kindly Share This Story:

Some well-meaning Nigerians, on Monday, protested to the US Embassy, Abuja, demanding a forensic investigation of some top politicians over links to alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF), numbering over 500 persons submitted a letter to the US Ambassador and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, urging a thorough probe of Hushpuppi’s political allies.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had alleged “criminal conspiracy linking the top echelon of the opposition” to Hushpuppi.

According to the APC, ” the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their ‘Strategic’ meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections

In its petition signed by Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, the peaceful protesters called on the US, through relevant agencies, to investigate the connection between these high profile Nigerians and Hushpuppi so as to recover fully the proceeds of crime or make it difficult for such monies to be laundered in Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “We commend the international community for the vigilance which has led to the arrest of these persons whose activities have deprived many of their legitimate sources of livelihood and brought shame to Nigeria.

Dear Ambassador, following the extradition of Hushpuppi and his associates to the US to undergo trial for alleged cyber fraud, we wish to offer our suggestions on how the investigations would be thorough to achieve the goal of exposing all those suspected to have either aided the fraud or those who have through their actions and associations with the fraudsters, helped to launder the proceeds of crime.

This, we believe would ensure that all those involved in the crime are brought to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

You will agree with us, dear Ambassador, that all the global instruments on financial crime including FATF, clearly identity several ways in which proceeds from financial crimes can be whitewashed and presented as legit.

Some of these processes include association with politically exposed persons, channelling the resources through existing organisations and partnering with already established businesses.

We wish to inform you that since 2016 when Mr. Igbalode pulled his first heist and leapt into living a luxurious life of opulence, his major channel for laundering the proceeds of his crime have been through open association with notable Nigerian politicians as well as former and serving public officials.

Such meetings are usually presented to the public through videos and other photos of the event which are usually held in posh hotels or other expensive venues around the world on Instagram and other online media.

The aim of such videos and photos, Dear Ambassador, as you are aware, is to further scam the public by presenting such fraudsters and their ill gotten wealth as clean businessmen with legit income that anybody can do business with.

The photo and video shoots from such events serve as open endorsements of such characters, making it easy for the proceeds of these cyber fraud to be brought into Nigeria and to be accepted by unsuspecting members of the public as normal which further makes it difficult for investigating agencies to track.

We have every reason to suspect that their open association with Mr. Igbalode (Hushpuppi), was not a coincidence as they are trying to make people believe, but was well planned to sell the fraudster to Nigerians as a legitimate businessman who associates with respected and eminent members of the society.

It is in the light of this, dear Ambassador, that we urge you, to use your good office as the representative of the United States Government in Nigeria, to call the attention of the US government of the possibility that the major accomplices of Mr. Igbalode are still roaming about freely in Nigeria.

VANGUARD

