Professionalism, structure ingredients for employing a Nanny — Agbim

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Professionalism and structure are key ingredients to consider when employing a Nanny and it is also a critical part of child development and work in partnership with parents to help children thrive.

Founder, the Nanny Academy, Amara Agbim during the institute’s tenth-anniversary celebration disclosed this saying; most trained Nannies understand the value of contracts and the need to respect them.

To achieve this level of professionalism, deep training which penetrates to achieve a mindset shift is preferred over sandwich training packages.

Giving insight to this, Agbim identified some challenges facing the growth and development of this essential social service industry. She said it is wrong for employers to think that individuals take to the profession due to lack of gainful employment or any other work to do.

According to her, “Children are not always easy to handle so we should do away with thinking that It is an unfortunate truth that most nannies work in childcare because they couldn’t find a “real” job. It is not true that they take to the role because they’re looking for something simple and don’t strive for anything more out of laziness”, she said.

Speaking on why malpractices should not be allowed to discourage professionalism, a recruitment manager, Robert Half, Chichi Okiche said, “With a trained Nanny, you do not have to worry that they will take the place of parents.

“A trained Nanny understands that parents are the primary caregivers of their children and are available just to help assist parents to provide a nurturing environment for children. As long as parents are able to create the time to bond with their children despite being away at work or even being a stay at home Mum, children will always know who their parents are and love them for it”, she said.

