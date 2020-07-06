Private school proprietors in FCT mobilize for school reopening amid COVID-19 crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Organise 4 part series zoom webinar throughout July

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Private school proprietors under the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, FCT chapter, Sunday, disclosed move to mobilize for school reopening amid Coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis.

This was made known in a statement signed by the President, NAPPS, FCT, Olusola Bankole, which said the chapter has commenced series of virtual training and workshop to get the association ready for resumption with the theme, ‘Post COVID Re-opening Insight series for NAPPS FCT schools’ of the 4 part series zoom webinar scheduled to hold throughout July.

According to the statement, major stakeholders within and outside the country are working together to ensure safety and all precautionary measures in place to make the school environment conducive for learning before and during the resumption of schools in the FCT.

The drivers of the project are NAPPS FCT executives in collaboration with the NAPPS FCT BOT.

The statement reads in part, “The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) FCT chapter began a series of virtual training and workshops to get her member schools set for resumption.

“‘Post COVID Re-opening Insight series for NAPPS FCT schools’ is the theme of the 4 part series zoom webinar scheduled to hold throughout July.

“The Executive had initiated a series of thought-provoking and honest sessions and the fall out of all that is the structured zoom webinars which have thoroughly and painstakingly taken every aspect of Health and Safety into consideration for the safety of all FCT School community members.

“The health training contents are part of the guidelines intended for schools, a brainchild of the NAPPS FCT.”

It also recalled that “A similar publication was done by the FCT body in 2014. It supported schools reopening plans during the 2014 Ebola epidemic which threatened Nigeria.

The statement assured that “All Contents conform to the standards of WHO and NCDC and a team of experts’ supports.

“Other aspects of the webinar seminar are Business Continuity sessions and Finance discussions peculiar to FCT schools.”

On coverage the statement made it known that over 300 schools registered for the first part of the series, which kicked off last week Saturday 27th June. Some proprietors from Enugu State were in attendance.

“Part 2 of this series is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday 4th July and it is set to have: Over 100 public school principals and teachers in attendance. This is an extension of the CSR from the association. Also in attendance will be participants from 5 other states”, it added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: