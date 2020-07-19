Princess Kelechi: Celebrating a true fashion ‘Revolutionary’

Kindly Share This Story:

15 years ago, Princess Kelechi Oghene embraces the vision of becoming an entrepreneur with the enthusiasm of raising millions of her kind both in Nigeria and also diaspora.

She is the Executive Director of Gmyt Fashion Academy, the Founder of Gmyt Foundation and also the CEO of Gmyt African Humanitarian Awards.

Although, she stated that the life of an entrepreneur is a journey on a contorted road dotted with bumps and craters. At certain points, the bumps could seem as high as mountains and the pits as deep as lots, making this journey appear quite despondent.

“As Albert Pike said and I quote “What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal.” My avid for fashion coupled with my passion,” GMYT CEO said.

Her actions have subsequently attracted attention nationwide, and more Nigerians are looking inward to match her professionalism, quality and peculiarity in regards to fashion. A now global icon, she has broken the jinx of the average Nigerian wanting to wear foreign brands.

As a fashion connoisseur, she said: “This optimistic philosophy that I have adopted had been much solace to me in my own journey towards achieving my goal. It was not at all easy.”

In her quest to stand out in the industry, along with her strong appetite for learning, she said: “I have attended several workshops, training and have bagged several degrees and qualifications from notable institutions which are: Executive Degree from Lagos Business School (Owner’s Management Program: OMP24), Degree in Industrial Relation and Personnel Management (IRPM) from Lagos State University, Degree from STC Training Centre – Dubai (UAE) in Human Resources Management Training and an alumnus of London School of Fashion.

All these are to build me up towards achieving the goal which I have set for myself. Every journey begins with one small step.

Demystifying her steps, she said: “I took that step, seven years ago when I opened a boutique and later ventured into bespoke; these metamorphosed to the Gmyt Fashion Academy of today.

“The one positive trait that had proved to be highly efficient in boosting me out of hitches and deadly pits is ambition. I know that too much of it could corrupt a person, but so far it had only empowered my spirit with much-needed optimism.

“My greatest ambition is keeping with my commitment to eradicating poverty by training and empowering women with the necessary skill-set to thrive and become financially independent. Because of the academy and necessity to expand and help more people I founded the Gmyt Foundation, a non-governmental organization set aside to help women and youths.

“Over the years, I have been able to conduct free entrepreneurial sessions, seminars and workshops for women and have trained over 300 women and countless youths on scholarships, I have singlehandedly empowered 300 women with an Industrial Machine each through my proclaimed Initiative.

“By the grace of God, we have empowered over 300 women and youths with industrial sewing machines through my proclaimed Initiative and we have trained over 500 women and youths that aspire to be Fashion designers.

“I also felt this is my life, passion, vision, dream and mission and I can contribute more to societal growth, that was why I organized the SME’s Scheme to support and encourage women and youths with brilliant ideas and so far, we have given millions of naira to support this movement; I do this because I am a philanthropist and it is in my nature to give and I want to encourage everyone to use their positions to help because I believe it starts with individuals.”

Been described as a revolutionary in some circles, she stated that, “The reason for all these initiatives is that the economic system in Nigeria is not only relentlessly harsh; it is sadistically cruel. Society has deemed that your school degrees do not guarantee you job opportunities.

“Today, as I celebrate a new year, looking back at what I have been able to achieve, I feel proud and still have the urge to do more and God’s willing, I will get there. In a bit to celebrate my birthday, we are giving out 20 scholarships because now more than ever, we need to adopt the habit of giving back to the society so that the world we live in can become a better place.

“Your vision and aspirations as a young boy or girl would be despicably downtrodden. In addition, Nigeria possesses an enormous population and too few job opportunities to match, thus eliciting nervous breakdowns among many, some were even impelled to commit suicide due to the immense pressure.

“I, on the other hand, am indescribably glad to have helped to reduce this through empowering youths who can become ambassadors and future leaders,” Princess Kelechi added.

