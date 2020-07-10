Prince OJ Music World release confirmation visuals

Kindly Share This Story:

At a time when content has become a huge revenue chain, especially in the entertainment space, Prince OJ Music World (POMW Entertainment Ltd) has released the visuals to its much talked about the song, “Confirmation”, by its latest signee Ayodele Bishi Excel, who is well known by the stage name Ayobishii.

Also read:

According to the CEO of POMW, Prince OJ, “This is just the beginning as POMW entertainment is set to raise the bar with numerous top-notch projects in the pipeline.”

He stated that the award winning cinematographer, Matt Max, shot the video, which dropped on Thursday, June 25, adding that with its top-notch picture quality, the viral masterpiece has been enjoying massive airplay, and the entertainment outfit looks forward to great reviews and comments.

Prince OJ further stated that POMW is a 360 degrees solution outfit and added that plans are underway by the outfit to champion high-tech movies and comedy contents that would flatten the curve and showcase the black race in its beauty and cultural richness.

In the build-up to the visual release, POMW has been keeping social media users engaged with giveaways, as a way of showing appreciation to fans.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: