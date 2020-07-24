Premium Steel donates PPE, face mask, others to Udu

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of her corporate social responsibility, CSR, to the host Udu communities, Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSML, formerly called Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State, has donated Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, worth several thousands of naira to Udu Local Government Area, with a charge to the authority of the council to continue the war on the dreaded coronavirus with a view to curtailing the spread.

The donated items include 400 pieces of branded face masks, four pieces of infra-red thermometers, 192 bottles of hand sanitisers and 24 bottles of liquid soap.

Presenting the items at the headquarters of Udu Local Government Area, Otor-Udu, the Chief Executive Officer of PSML, Mr. Prasanta Mishra, represented by the General Manager, Projects, Engr Aloysius Nsindinanya, noted that the virus, though not a death sentence, must be curtailed with all the arsenals at the disposal of the people.

He listed some of the means to include sensitisation of the people and use of personal protective equipment, because of the devastating effects of the virus on human lives and the economy.

Mr. Mishra maintained that COVID-19, as global phenomenon, has ravaged the economy of the world so much that all hands must be on deck to ensure the pandemic is curtailed for the world to return to normalcy, hence the decision by management of the company to donate the items for use of Udu people to check the spread of the virus.

He appealed to the people to continue to observe all laid down rules, regulations and protocols put in place to curtail the spread.

He listed some of the regulations to include periodic hand washing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers, which the company observed, could help protect the people from contracting the virus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Chief Jite Brown, was Secretary to the Local Government, Mrs Eloho Awinoron.

He thanked PSML management for the kind gesture, noting that with the current wave of community spread of the virus in the area, the items were coming at a strategic period targeted at helping the people with personal protective materials against the pandemic.

