Poverty in Africa is man-made, created by imperial powers, says leader of Africa’s first Economic War

Kindly Share This Story:

In 2005, Nelson Mandela gave his famous speech at the Make Poverty History rally in London’s Trafalgar Square and called on world leaders to make poverty history.

One of his famous quotes says “Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the action of human beings.”

Charles N Lambert, in episode 18 of his show tagged “Economic War” supports the quote, believing that poverty is man-made in Africa because the people have all it takes to get rid of poverty but the selfish politicians and some international organizations still enslave these people by making mouth-watering offers aimed at profiting the givers and not the receivers.

Today, the earth’s population is 7 billion. One-sixth of this figure go to bed on an empty stomach every night.

More than half of the people in Africa live in poverty, unable to sustain an independent livelihood. For some, the reason for his poverty is the inefficient use of natural resources that leaves people hungry or poor.

Poverty technically means living on an average of $2 a day. Beyond the technical conceptualization, poverty is a series of conditions in which people are permanently deprived of their basic needs, such as food, clean water, and medication. Not only are they affected, but also their children suffer due to a lack of material resources.

Those are poverty-stricken are also victims of epidemics, low-level education and normally have a short lifespan.

There are different reasons behind poverty. Impoverishment can be an outcome of natural conditions or can be a produced situation, or even a result of some international politics.

Some countries have quite positive economic and political structures. However, their people, or some of them, are living in poverty due to the dealings of their governments with the international creditors.

Other African countries like Nigeria and Congo with western companies and investments only get 5% tax payments from these companies.

Also, many countries today have to allocate a good part of their budget to pay off international debt, such as Angola, South Africa. To make this possible, the governments have to cut some expenses that are directly linked to the quality of lives of citizens such as social grants, agricultural subsidies and tax relief.

Notwithstanding, there are enough natural resources to feed all population on the African continent, the poverty rate is very high. What makes things worse is, the majority of the poor are in these conditions because of the aforementioned “non-natural” factors and policies.

Additionally, unbalanced modernization programs produce new greater poverty in the suburbs of big cities, such as Darussalam of Tanzania.

Imagine, the everyday increasing poverty, the widening gap between haves and have nots. Nature, the most gracious and merciful has granted more than enough resources in this Universe that these resources could feed every living being.

But we the greedy human beings are misusing these resources thus creating man-made poverty, hunger and starvation.

Millions of people in the world’s poorest countries remain imprisoned, enslaved and in chains. They are trapped in the prison of poverty but the Black Wall Street is saying that It is time to set them free.

Seeing that poverty is man-made and can be eradicated through strategic means, the Black Wall Street lunched an Economic War against poverty and economic invaders, developed means of investments that can serve both producers and consumers, thereby lifting the poorest from the depth of poverty in Africa.

The Economic War is focused on fighting for Africa’s Economic Independence, Economic Emancipation and as its first kind, Lambert refers to it as Africa’s first economic revolution.

Charles N Lambert who’s the leader of the Black Wall Street and commander of the Economic War, explains the opportunities that come from the Economic War for an African who will apply to Work as an Internal Army in the Economic War.

According to him, this provides an opportunity for you to have a full-time job and this earns you $ 5,000 per month upon confirmation by the organization.

The Black Wall Street is the only stock exchange system in the world that is 100% Risk-free because you only invest in companies through points gained from regular consumer product purchase.

It is so important to join the Black Wall Street in fighting Africa’s first Economic War as it is aimed at lifting millions of Africans out of poverty and repositioning its trade and economic structures.

You can be part of this by visiting the Black Wall Street platform to make a purchase and start investing for rainy days. You can also choose a role to play in the economic war which will also earn you millions of dollars yearly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: