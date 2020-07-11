Post COVID-19: Obasanjo charges Nigerian youths on modern skills acquisition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has stressed the need for both employed and unemployed youths in the country to acquire modern skills to be self-reliant in view of the current and post COVID-19 pandemic era.

Obasanjo gave the charge at the official unveiling of a newly constructed building by Yoruba Youths Forum, YYF, sponsored by its President, Gen. Abiodun Bolarinwa, (retd), located at Alagbado area of Lagos State.

Obasanjo, who was the Special Guest of Honour on the occasion, charged the youths to shun the normal practise of searching for white-collar jobs, rather embrace skills acquisition to effectively tackle present economic realities as well as post-COVID-19 period.

According to the elder statesman, acquiring skills in different trades, like fashion and design, farming, shoemaking, computer, phone repairing, among others will go along way in empowering them economically than waiting for a monthly salary that is mostly irregular coupled with the high risk of job insecurity.

Obasanjo urged, “Learning handwork, and many lessons can make an individual stand-alone and provide for his or her needs instead of waiting for a monthly salary that is not even sure.

“The youths must be relevant in today’s society rather than sit idle in the absence of white-collar jobs.”

He commanded Bolarinwa for his vision and tenacity in advancing the development of the youths in South West in particular and Nigeria in general.

He, therefore, advised the youths to avoid acts such as cultism, internet fraud, crime likely to tarnish and damage their reputation and image in the future because such illegal acts do not last but full of regrets.

In his address, Gen Bolarinwa, (red), called on government and the corporate sector at various levels to provide a job for the teeming jobless youths in the country in the interest of national development and enhancement of family values.

Bolarinwa stressed that if unemployed youths and employed are empowered through skills acquisition it would make them self reliant and shun bad habits as well as take them off the roads from committing crimes.

“There is the need to remove youths from the streets and make them financially independent for a better society in the interest of the general public., he enjoined.

Bolarinwa, also urged the youths to embrace business initiatives and also learn the trade that is more profitable than government white-collar work.

