Post-COVID-19: Lagos Council empowers 40 entrepreneurs to cushion effect

Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government of Lagos State has handed out palliatives in cash form to cushion the effect the Covid-19 pandemic has had on small-scale entrepreneurs.

Handing out cheques of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) to each recipient on Monday, Chairman of the Local Government, Honorable Fatai Adekunle Ayoola said the effort was basically to help women and youths who engage in small-scale businesses regain their footing and recover their business fortune.

He said, “If we keep giving out money and food all the time without really empowering the populace, it won’t really end well for government, considering the dwindling economic fortunes of government itself. So that is why we deemed it fit to empower 40 people 100,000 naira each so that they can turn around their businesses for good.

“We have also put in place a system where we monitor their growth from time to time to ensure the money is used judiciously for the purpose it was meant for.

According to him, the motivating factor behind selecting those who were selected was that they were involved in one form of functional business or another.

Some of the recipients, who spoke, expressed joy at the gesture and promised to inject the money into their existing businesses that had suffered setbacks due to the pandemic.

The post- Covid-19 empowerment is done monthly.

VANGUARD

