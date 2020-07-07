Post Covid-19 green recovery: Cycling club advocates implementation of non motorised transport policy

Kindly Share This Story:

Cycology Riding Club has stressed the need for the implementation of non motorised policy in Nigeria, with the aim of enhancing the safety of cyclists.

Captain of the Cycology Club, Tunde Laoye, made the call at a webinar organised by the club, under its “Share the Road” initiative.

Laoye, said the implementation of the non motorised policy would also encourage greener and less polluted environment.

The webinar was organised in conjunction with the African Cycling Foundation and the United Nations information Center with the theme: “Bicycles as the driver of post-COVID-19 green recovery.”

Laoye stated the commitment of the club to supporting any initiatives that encourage cycling for commuting, recreation, and sport.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said “the government is already having a conversation around the ratification of the 2015 non motorised policy in the state.”

According to Oladeinde, the ratification and implementation of the policy would bring about the expansion of the road network, with provision for cycle lanes, especially in new road construction.

In addition to this, motorists, he said, would be sensitised on the guidelines set in the highway code just as he urged members of the public to join in educating erring road users.

Also, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, urged the public to embrace cycling because of its numerous health benefits to society.

Cycology Club founded in 2011 by seven passionate cyclists, currently has over 200 active members, including expatriates and affiliate members in over eight countries.

Over the years, the club has worked closely with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to create awareness on the importance of observing basic courtesy, and safely sharing the road with other road users- motorists, tricycles, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.

