Popular Lekki Pastor, Omashola in ghastly motor accident in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

A popular Lekki Pastor, Apostle Chris Omashola, who heads the Zionwealth Church was Saturday afternoon involved in a ghastly motor accident in Warri.

The accident, which occurred at about 3pm took place around a flyover, opposite Delta Mall, Warri in Delta State

Close relatives to the pastor who confirmed the development noted that Omashola, who is also a Public Relations expert was driving alone in a Toyota Camry, when the incident happened.

READ ALSO:

Though the extent of the injury he sustained was not ascertained at the time of this report, it was gathered that Omashola has been rushed to Skyphon Medical Centre, along Refinery Road, Warri for emergency medical attention.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: