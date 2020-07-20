Pondei’s collapse underlines weight of corruption in APC ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, said the collapse of acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Professor Daniel Pondei, while being grilled by the House of Representatives, has underscored the weight of corruption bedevilling the All Progressives Congress, APC administration.

This is as the party further said it was obvious that the embattled NDDC acting Managing Director collapsed under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of massive corruption being perpetrated by the agency’s officials and members of the ruling party.

The statement reads: “It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket, in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused.

“It is rather curious that Professor Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC.

“This is particularly as Nigerians recall that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by challenging the legislators and walking out on the House of Representatives investigative panel.

“The situation in the NDDC is just a tip of the iceberg on the humongous corruption, looting spree and concealment going on in ministries, department and agencies of government being perpetrated by APC leaders and their cronies.

“Our party restates our submission to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Akpabio, as well as disband the NDDC Interim Management Committee, IMC if he indeed desires the coordinated probe he ordered to yield any credible results.

“The party urged President Buhari to note that the people of the Niger Delta region, who are being deprived of their welfare, are following the development with keen interest.

“Moreover, the entire nation and indeed the global community are watching the handling of the NDDC as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, fraud saga by the Buhari administration. They are watching the unfolding drama, the rigmarole and veneers of concealment by corrupt officials and APC leaders.

Vanguard

