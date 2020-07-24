Kindly Share This Story:

When most African countries were created, borders were created, when they gained political independence, rules were made to restrict other African countries from crossing the borders without documentations not knowing that these rules will affect the economic growth of the countries heavily.

The political independence which was meant to be a pillar upon which a country’s growth depends became an enemy to the economic independence of the said country.

Across Africa today, political Independence has triggered a range of border controls within countries and even so, this is sad because people around the world come into Africa to do business with Africans but we as Africans cannot trade within ourselves.

Some say they imposed border restrictions to avoid trespassing by neighbouring countries and to curb illegal migration and importation of contraband goods and as well make sure terrorists do not come into the country.

But these moves have interrupted progress toward inter trading and economic integration, these restrictions implemented in Africa and elsewhere are fueling fears of food crisis on the continent.

These measures have been adopted to protect boundaries, but their economic consequences are very significant.

The economist, and leader of Africa’s first Economic War, Charles N Lambert, in episode 16 of its show tagged ” Economic War with Charles N Lambert” is certain that the longer mobility is restricted, the more African states will suffer from reduced economic growth.

Africa’s economic growth is partly dependent on open borders for moving freight and labour. African countries must open their borders to neighbouring countries for transactions.

Africa appears to be the only continent in the world that trades more with outsiders than itself. This is because Africa’s trade structures were designed by economic invaders, and which can obviously be seen that it was done to favour the invaders because they come into the continent with their products, make billions and go back to their country, leaving Africa with nothing.

Business owners in Africa boast of imported products, including toothpicks from China, toilet paper and milk from Holland, sugar from France, chocolates from Switzerland, and matchboxes from Sweden. Yet many of these products are produced much closer—in Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and other African countries with an industrial base and cannot even be exported to the nearest African country due to trade barrier created by political independence.

Political independence which brought division into Africa and created trade barrier has caused a lot of damage to the continent’s economy. Designed to keep Africa poor, making political leaders struggle for political needs instead of economic and financial needs that will lift millions out of poverty,

To defeat poverty and gain economic independence, Africa must unite, political leaders must follow processes whereby many social relations become relatively delinked from territorial geography so that human lives are increasingly being played out in the continent as a single place.

The process of increasing interconnectedness between its countries such that goods can move from one African country to the other without having to sign over 1,600 documents to cross borders.

It is true that many countries allow goods to pass through, at least partially. However, the consequences for the continent, especially the long-term effects, can hardly be estimated.

The African Union warns that trade barriers, border closures for people and goods could have a “devastating effect on the health, economy and social stability of many African states” that rely on trade with neighbours.

The landscape of trade is constantly evolving. And the way that goods and services cross borders is transforming. Businesses today can use the Internet to manage almost every business process, from product sourcing and purchase to financial management, sales, marketing and distribution, cutting down on costs and reaching new markets.

And the Black Wall Street has come to make all these possible for Africans through its platform, the Redirect Mall to reposition Africa’s trade structure.

The Redirect Mall is an online Mall dedicated to fighting the Economic War. It is a place where Africans can buy African products in bulk as this will help the transaction of goods and movement of money within Africa.

The Black Wall Street, worried by the political independence and trade structures that have failed Africa, took it upon itself to set up the redirect mall, Africa’s first true trade structures that connect its commerce in the movement of goods.

This structure is meant to grow local businesses, boost inter-African trade, rev up industrialization, and create jobs within Africa.

The Black Wall Street, having set the foundation for the realization of the free trade zone policy of Africa, looks forward to gaining more industrial and value-added jobs in Africa because of inter-African transactions.

Visit Redirect Mall to purchase products and for more details on how to join the Economic War

