Policemen feared dead in accident near Jaji

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A ghastly motor accident might have claimed some police special forces along the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Sunday evening.

The Public Relations Officer, PPRO of Kaduna Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige told journalists that they had sent teams of policemen to the scene to find out what actually happened.

However, those at the scene of the accident, said: “The crash occurred around 4:30 pm, close to Jaji Cantonment when a speeding 18-seater bus carrying kitted and rifled policemen somersaulted.

“It was also not clear from where they were coming from but they were heading towards Zaria from Kaduna when the accident happened.

“It was a terrible accident because I counted about seven bodies of policemen in the middle of the road. Two were seriously injured while others survived,” a driver said.

Vanguard

