Police urge residents to monitor happenings in neighbourhoods

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has urged residents to be mindful and monitor happenings within their neighbourhoods.

Abdurrahman made the call on Monday in Enugu while presenting Mrs Ifeoma Ozougwu, 24, and Mr Jude Ozougwu, 40, who inflicted grievous harm on a 10-year-old house-help (name withheld).

Abdurrahman thanked the “Good Samaritans’’ of Akonameze Street, Thinkers Corner, Enugu and Mr Ikechukwu Ngwuoke, a human rights lawyer, who wrote a petition on the matter prompting the police to act swiftly.

The commissioner noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, was interested in the matter, adding that he had directed for it to be charged to court swiftly.

“It had gone to court already with suit charge number; MEN/298C/2020 and the couple are duly remanded in Nsukka Correctional facility,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman noted that before now, the police had taken adequate care of the little girl and paid for her hospital bill before the state government and philanthropic organisations showed interest.

“One cannot imagine why the suspects will be so heartless to abuse and inflict such grievous injuries on another woman’s child left in their care.

“All those who may have been in the habit or are intending to maltreat and/or inflict grievous harm on susceptible children to desist forthwith in the state as the law will soon catch up with them.

“The command will not spare anyone found culpable in such inhuman acts that infringe on the dignity and fundamental human rights of children.

“Parents/guardians should take responsibility and have number of children they can adequately take care for and train them with the fear of God Almighty,’’ the commissioner said.

The state police boss, however, cautioned organisations that spread falsehood that police was trying to jeopardise the case to jettison such thoughts.

“No human being will see the grievous injuries and hear of the maltreatment on such a little child and sweep the matter under the carpet. We are all parents and we have families as well,’’ he said.

He also warned some unscrupulous non-governmental organisations trying to make merchandise of the matter to stop such move; as the command would definitely investigate and prosecute them.

He called on residents to promptly assist the police with credible information that will help in fighting crimes against vulnerable children by calling Command’s hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.(NAN)

