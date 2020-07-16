Police shoot suspected kidnapper dead, rescue corp member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Policemen attached to Shagamu division of the Ogun State Police Command, Wednesday shot a suspected kidnapper dead, during a crossfire along Shagamu –Ijebu Ode road.

Two victims: Okoroji Agnes, a Youth Corp member attached to Federal Girls College Sagamu, and one Tawa Sosanwo, who were being conveyed to the gang’s hideout were rescued at the end of the shoot-out.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal had it that the police team on routine patrol sighted a Sienna bus with plate number MUS 86 FN. The occupants’ suspicious look attracted the team’s attention and prompted it to stop the car.

Explaining, spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “ instead of the driver to stop, he sped off towards Ijebu-Ode road consequent upon which the DPO Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, who led the team, ordered his men to chase the vehicle. Having realized that they were being pursued, the men in the car started firing at the policemen and the policemen fired back. They later jumped down, abandoned the car and ran into the bush. The policemen chased them into the bush and shot one of them dead, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The two rescued victims narrated how they were kidnapped at various locations by the hoodlums and were being taken to unknown destinations before police intercepted.

“The operational car was recovered with the following items: One black toy gun, one gold wristwatch, One Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wristwatch”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: