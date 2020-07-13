Police rescue American lady confined in Lagos hotel for 16 months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

An American lady, who was lured from her country by her Nigerian facebook friend, has been rescued from a Lagos hotel, where she was alleged to have been confined for 16 months.

Consequently, her facebook friend, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34, has been arrested.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, a retired civil servant, who hails from Washington DC, arrived Nigeria on February 2019 on a visit to Obiaku, a native of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State and was held against her wish.

When information of her confinement reached IRT operatives, they were said to have stormed the hotel, weekend, where the suspect, a graduate of Business Administration and Management was apprehended.

The Force Public Relations Officer , DCP Frank Mba, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that the suspect was an internet fraudster.

He said: “He has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally. Chukwuebuka deliberately lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on May 15, 2019.

“He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of $48,000. He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts, including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months. Chukwuebuka also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.”

