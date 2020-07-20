Police rescue 15 teenagers from Niger torture house

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

One Umar Ahmed, 46, of Unguwar Gwari, Suleja has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly running a “Torture House” in Suleja used as Almajiri School with no fewer than fifteen teenagers as inmates.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Minna, said on July 18 at about 14:00 hours, acting on reliable information received, Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested the suspect for cruelty on the children.

The suspect was alleged to have been cruel on the children under the guise of Almajiri schooling.

“The children whose ages ranged from 10 to 15 years were rescued from the suspect’s house, with three of the children had their legs tied with chains.

“During interrogation, the suspected operator of the Niger torture house confessed to the crime.

We have already handed over the victims to Niger State Child Rights Agency,” the PPRO said.

He also said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

