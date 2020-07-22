Police parade 217 kidnappers, bandits, robbers in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

The police in Kaduna State has on Wednesday, paraded 217 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, robbers ,cattle rustlers among other criminals.

The Command also displayed 43 guns including AK-47 rifles, pistols and others recovered from the suspects.

The Command said the suspects were arrested in between 29th April and 22nd July following review of security strategies towards ensuring a secured Kaduna State.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna state, Umar Muri said with the arrest , “Consequently, the security situation in Kaduna State has been relatively stabilized recently.”

He said the development would not be unconnected with continuous review of the operational strategies of the Command in collaboration with other sister security agencies and robust support and encouragement from the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, the stewardship of the Kaduna State Government in conjunction with the relentless efforts of officers and men of the Command in meeting up with the current challenges on ground.

Muri said the Command in its continuous fight against all forms of criminalities,had intensified surveillance and raiding of drugs peddling points, with a view to getting rid of drugs trafficking in the State, which tended to be the primary cause of all forms of villainies as most of the suspected criminals apprehended were under the influence of intoxicants.

According to him “today, I am delighted to inform you specifically that the Command within the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law abiding citizens of Kaduna State, has succeeded in arresting 217 suspects for various crimes which include; Armed Banditry, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Culpable Homicide, Rape, Shop Breaking, Theft and other related crimes.

“During investigation, a number of recoveries were made which include the following: Seven AK47 Rifles, One type 06 Rifle with breech No.20900, Two locally made pistols, Two English made pistols, 22 locally made Dane guns, Three Revolver pistols, Two Revolver rifles, One Hammerli pistol with breech No.PT205731, Two Double barrel Russian made guns and One Single barrel gun.”

“We also recovered, 1,113 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 16 rounds of live cartridges, 26 empty shells of AK47 Rifle, 17 sharp knives/cutlasses, 11 matchets/swords, One bow and arrow, One Drilling machine, 10 big sticks, One scissors.

“Also recovered were; the sum of Ninety-three Million, Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty-three (N93,008,783:00) Naira, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Seventy (180,070) Saudi Arabian Riyals.”

“Still within the period under review some local and foreign fake currencies were also recovered as follows: Five Million, Seven Hundred Thousand ($5,700,000:00) fake US Dollars. Two Hundred Thousand (200,000) fake Euro Bills, Two Hundred and Ten Thousand (210,000) fake CFA Currency, Two Million, Seven Hundred Thousand (N2.700,000:00) fake Naira notes.

“We equally recovered, two thousand, four hundred (2,400) bags of Chikun poultry feeds valued at Eight Million, Three Hundred and Forty-three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty (N8,343,750:00) Naira, Eight Hundred and Twenty-three (823) 25Kg bags of rice, 10 motor vehicles of different brands, 31 Motorcycles of different brands, 15 Plasma Televisions – valued at Eight Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand (N8,650,000:00) Naira, 833 Rustled Cows, 20 Rustled sheep, 14 Mobile cell phones of different brands, Nine Laptops (Lenovo & Del), Six fake Police ID Cards, Two fire Extinguishers, 48 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and some assorted charms.

“You will agree with me that in view of the recovery of the items listed above in the cause of investigation within the period under review, a remarkable success in geometric progression can be said to have been achieved by the Command,” CP said.

“We urge the general public to be wary, as there is proliferation of fake local and foreign currencies as well as fake transaction alerts, which have been in circulation within and outside the state.”

“It may interest you to know that in this direction the Command has made another breakthrough by arresting a fraudster who specialises in creating fake transaction alerts of any amount to defraud his victim. The suspected fraudster was arrested in possession of a Mercedes Benz car, procured from the coined fake alert of One Million, Eight Hundred (N1,800,000:00) Naira,” he said.

