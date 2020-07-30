Police nab nine Europe bound victims of human traffickers in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:



By Andy Asemota

Katsina State Police Command has arrested no fewer than nine suspected Europe bound victims of human traffickers at the state’s border.

The six girls and three young men were intercepted by the joint border patrol team attached to Mai’adua division at about 12 noon last Saturday, July 25, on transit to Libya en route Italy and Spain.

The spokesperson of the command, Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who paraded the suspects before newsmen in Katsina Thursday, confirmed that the driver of the motor vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf with registration number: KATSINA ZNG43XA, one Alkasim Ibrahim aged 24 years, conveying the suspects is also helping the police investigation.

Isah assured that security operatives were on the trail of the suspected human trafficking syndicate conveying the youths aged between 17 and 36 years from different southwestern States to neighbouring Niger Republic through Kano and Katsina States.

According to him, the arrested youngsters would be handed over to National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons for prosecution after the police investigations

He also expressed concern that a large number of persons were still susceptible to the tricks of human traffickers despite widely known ordeals of many victims abroad.

Vanguard News Nigeria

