Police nab 3 suspected bank robbers in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers who attacked a first generation bank at Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nwachukwu Enwonwu, made this known on Wednesday, in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga.

According to the police boss, there was a bank robbery in which daredevil, armed bandits, who came with white 18-seater bus invaded First Bank, Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of the state with an intent to rob.

He hinted that the suspected armed robbers who gained entrance into the bank used dynamites and AK-47 riffles shots to blow the bank security door, adding that the robbery which was responded to by the Police Tactical teams and collaborative efforts of the Vigilante and hunters yielded results.

The statement further added: “Consequent upon this, three (3) of the robbers who were arrested when the 18-seater bus had an accident and somersaulted, were thereafter set ablaze by the angry mob when they attempted to escape the scene of the accident.”

“Immediately the Commissioner of Police got wind of the dastardly acts, he further directed that all the Police Tactical teams including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF 72) and Police personnel from Okeho Area Command and nearby Divisions to be on the trail of other members of the fleeing robbers who escaped in different directions.”

“The Commissioner of Police while condemning this dastardly act assures the good citizens of Oyo State of the Police preparedness to protect lives and properties before, during, and after the Sallah celebrations.”

Enwonwu, however, allayed fears of people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any quarters as the Police is on top of the situation, while he solicited credible information from members of the public to enable the police clamp down on crimes and criminalities in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: