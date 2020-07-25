Police nab 20 suspects for cultism, murder in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has apprehended 20 suspected persons linked with cult-related activities and murder in Inen clan in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued in Uyo on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, said that on July 19, the command received a report indicated cult rivalry clash between Iceland and Debam confraternities in Inen Ikot Eteye, Ikot Inyang and Inen Ikot Owuk villages.

Fredrick said that during the confrontation, one Ubong Okon, 27, was shot dead, while the whereabouts of one Ememobong Isaiah, 25, a suspected member of Iceland cult group was unknown.

“Consequently, the Tactical teams deployed to the area by the Commissioner of Police on July 19, 2020, operated in collaboration with the Oruk Anam Police Division arrested a prime suspect, one Ukandie Okon Udo Ibanga (male) of Inen Ikot Owuk village.

“Ibanga has been a wanted person in the Command for alleged armed robbery and murder.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the affected areas.

“In another coordinated manhunt for the hoodlums on July 22, 2020, 19 suspected cultists were arrested. Two double-barreled shotguns were recovered from the hideout of the hoodlums,” Fredrick said.

The police spokesperson added that the command also rescued one Ita Johnson Inyang, 70, who was allegedly abducted by unknown persons.

He reassured the people of Inen clan of Police constant operation in the area to forestall cult activities in the community.

The PPRO enjoined those involved in cult-related activities in the community to denounce cultism, and continue to cooperate with the Police teams deployed to the area by giving useful information on the hideouts of other suspects.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

