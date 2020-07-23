Police Inspector, councillor, 4 others abducted as one killed in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

BY UMAR YUSUF

In a commando-style of operation, suspected kidnappers in the late hours of Wednesday abducted a police inspector, an incumbent councillor representing Koma ward, a businessman, two married women and the son of the late district of Koma, in Jada local government of Adamawa State.

Sources in Koma said the victims identified as inspector Yakubu, Hon Bulus Geofery, Hammanjidda Hammanjalo, Hajiya Amina and two wives of a popular hunter, identified as Hassan in the area.

Locals said that a Fulani man identified as Wawu was gunned down by the assailants as they moved the abductees into the bush as he was said to have attempted to challenge the kidnappers.

The locals added that the men came in large numbers and took their time to visit the victims in their respective homes and whisked them away at gunpoint unchallenged.

“They seemed not to be in a hurry as they picked their victims one after the other.

” They visited the house of Malam Hassan who is one of the popular hunters in the area probably to kill him but they didn’t meet him in his house, so they abducted his two wives”, a source disclosed.

“Right now the area has been overtaken by despondency as people went into a state of uncertainty induced by fear.

” As I’m speaking to you, the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with families of the abductees, ” the source maintained.

Confirming the development, the image-maker of Adamawa State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said police are on the trail of the assailants.

“The incident actually happened and the police in conjunction with the local hunters are currently on the trail of the kidnappers,” he said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a serious challenge in Adamawa despite the efforts of the police in Adamawa as it has become a full-fledged business raking in millions of naira for the men of the underworld.

Vanguard News

