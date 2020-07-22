Police deploy 800 personnel for PDP primary in Ondo State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Ondo State has deployed no fewer than 800 personnel to monitor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in the state.

ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the venue of the primary election in Akure on Wednesday.

According to Ikoro, police are full on ground not just because of today but because they are always in the frontline when it comes to security.

“We have mapped out the whole place, like we did during the APC governorship primary election on Monday to ensure that there is no problem throughout the election.

“Right here we have about 800 personnel and also have other sister agencies to support in ensuring the security of this place.

“We are certain nobody will misbehave this time around because all politicians are aware that today is for election and not to cause any unwarranted issues.

“If you have come to vote, vote and go and if you have any support to give to your person you can do that after leaving this place,” he said.

Recall that eight aspirants are contesting the PDP governorship primary election in the state.

The aspirants are Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Eddy Olafeso, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Solar Ebiseni, Bode Ayorinde, Goddey Erewa, Banji Okunomo and Agboola Ajayi, the incumbent Deputy Governor.

As at 10:30 a.m., activities at the venue had not commenced, although there was a heavy presence of security operatives comprising the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Chairman of the Ondo PDP Primary Committee, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was already at the venue.

