Police arrests father who rapes his stepdaughter in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

As the fight and campaign against rape and sexual assault against women and girls continue across the country, Adamawa state police command has nabbed a 39 years old father for allegedly raping his 9years old stepdaughter.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said Tuesday that the couple resides at No 46 Hospital Road in JIMETA in the state capital when the incident happened.

He disclosed that the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged before the police by the mother of the victim.

Nguroje disclosed that the suspects were arrested by police detectives attached to Karewa Division in the state on Monday 20th, July 2020

According to the PPRO, “the Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following its fight against sexual assault against women and children, the police has made tremendous achievement”

“The Command on the 20/7/2020 arrested one OBIORA PATRICK, 39-year-old a resident of no.46 Hospital Road, Jimeta, Yola North for raping his 9year old stepdaughter”.

“The suspect upon his arrest volunteered confessional statement while the victim is undergoing medical screenings.

“The command calls on members of the general public to key into the fight against Sexual Assault against women and children and caution parents/Guardians to closely monitor their wards,” he said

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said the command further assured it’s a commitment to protecting lives and Properties and calls on people to continue reporting to police any suspicious movement around them.

He maintained that the suspect will soon be arraigned before a court of law.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: