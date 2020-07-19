Police arrest three highway suspected robbers in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

Operatives of Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested three suspected highway robbers at Alapako area in Obafemi/Owode local government area of the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, said that suspected highway robbers were arrested on Friday, 17th July 2020.

The statement read, “the suspects; Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Owode Egba division that a Mazda bus has been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and the occupants are being dispossessed of their belongings.”

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba, SP Mathew Ediae-led his anti-robbery team to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were chased into the bush where three amongst them were apprehended.”

He added that “the two victims of their operation Oluwakemi Oyegade who was dispossessed of #545,000 (five hundred and forty-five thousand) and one itel phone as well as the driver Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued to the station”.

“The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle consequent upon which they started beating them with matchet before dispossessing them of their valuables.”

Items recovered from the arrested hoodlums include the sum of N99,700 (ninety-nine thousand seven hundred naira) and one itel phone.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti Robbery Squads (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

