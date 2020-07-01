Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 54-year-old man, Niyi Omowodun, a resident of Ejigun Agbede Itele Ota in Ado-Odo local government area of the state for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

The command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the suspect was arrested on Monday following a complaint by the father of the victim who reported at Itele Divisional headquarters.

He said, “while he was at his working place, he received a call from one of his neighbors that her daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect and that the said neighbor caught the man in the act”.

Oyeyemi added, “upon the report, the DPO Itele Division CSP Monday Unuigbe detailed his detectives to go after the man and he was subsequently arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life international church confessed having unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl”.

“He stated further that he lured the girl into an uncompleted building in the area when the girl was going on an errand”.

“When asked whether he has no wife, the suspect explained that he has separated with his wife since 2016”.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard

