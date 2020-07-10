Police arrest 7 suspects for Multi-Bank robberies in Ekiti, Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…23 others to be prosecuted for other heinous crimes

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police operatives from Force headquarters, attached to the Special Tactical Squad have arrested a 7-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed three commercial banks in the South-West States of Ondo and Ekiti between 2019 and 2020.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, noted that “The gang killed innocent citizens including six (6) policemen and carted away several millions of naira.

“Investigation reveals that the dare-devil armed robbers – Tunbosun Ojo 42years, Ismaila Ojo 25years, Victor Oyeyemi 36years, Dele Ariyo 44years, Shola Oladimeji 50years, Olubodun Folayemi 44years and Adeniyi John 42 years – carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on 7th February 2020 where four (4) policemen were killed.

“Similarly they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations.

“The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.”

