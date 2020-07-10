Pochettino boss ‘close to’ Premier League return with Newcastle

Kindly Share This Story:

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly desperate to return to the Premier League and is ‘close to joining Newcastle‘.

The Argentinian is one of the most highly regarded managers in world football but was sacked by Spurs eight months ago despite guiding them to the Champions League final weeks earlier.

And Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claim Pochettino is set to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle.

Bruce came in to replace Rafael Benetiz last summer and has guided Newcastle to Premier League safety with 43 points after 34 games.

But the report claims Pochettino is ‘close to Newcastle’, who are expected to be taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium.

The former Spurs boss has reportedly rejected ‘many offers’ from top European clubs – including Barcelona and Benfica – but the 48-year-old is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

Whether Pochettino will still want to join the Magpies should the deal to buy the club fall through remains to be seen.

