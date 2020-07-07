PNG Gas records two million man-hours without loss time incident

Kindly Share This Story:

Udeme Akpan

PNG Gas Limited, operators of Egbaoma Gas Processing Plant, is pleased to announce the achievement of two million man-hours without a lost-time incident (LTI), spanning over six years of operations as at 12th June 2020.

The achievement was made possible through the joint efforts and hard work of the entire team, including its contractors and sub-contractors.

Chairman, Board of Directors, PNG, Dr Bolaji Ogundare, said: “The achievement is an indication that everyone at PNG Gas Limited has become a leader in safety, from the board of directors to the management, to our operators and personnel at the shop floor.”

“We work as a team daily to sustain the company’s mission to safely and efficiently process gas to the benefit of our stakeholders.” He added that the gas processing plant, which is operating safely and over 90 per cent indigenously manned, has significantly improved the carbon footprint of Egbaoma field and the ecosystem of the host communities at large.”

In his remark, Director/Promoter, PNG, Engr. Charles Osezua attributed the achievement to God and the continuous improvement of the PNG’s systems and processes.

He commended the efforts of the management and staff of PNG for their continuous focus on the zero LTI target, lessons learnt from implementation and, great care exercised in managing the environment and asset integrity.

Similarly, Managing Director, PNG, Engr Gabriel Ilenreh, explained that the total of two million man-hours achieved includes man-hours for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation.

He said PNG was able to achieve this milestone through continuous proactive engagement of its employees, customers, suppliers, host communities, contractors and sub-contractors.

“Best practice governance and risk management practices being implemented at the PNG contributed significantly to the company’s excellent safety performance which, he said, has won the confidence of its shareholders and strategically positioned the business to replicate its success in other oil fields and assets,” Ilenreh stated.

He added that PNG’s business model is structured to protect the environment while creating value for the nation by converting gas flare to wealth in line with the Federal Government’s gas commercialisation policy thrust.

PNG Gas Limited is a subsidiary of Gas Train Limited, owners of Egbaoma Gas Processing Plant, located in Ebedei, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The company processes gas from its raw state into finished products – LPG, Propane, Condensate (NGLs) and Lean Gas – through the process of compression, dehydration, refrigeration and finally fractionation before sending the finished products to storage facilities for onward dispatch to customers. Currently, the plant processes 30 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

