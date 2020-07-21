PM Africa introduces new initiative to groom entry level product managers

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria-based talent accelerator, Product Managers Africa (PMA) in a new development has rolled out a new initiative to support aspiring product managers in the country with the right training and knowledge for the challenges ahead

According to the organization, the Product Management Africa community was designed to address the key challenges through the PMA Growth Incubation Program which is a two-phased learning program that will help groom entry-level product managers, as well as those who are just starting out in that direction.

Speaking, Founder PMAfrica, Funto Akinbisehin said: ‘’getting a new job as a product manager does not come very handy, especially for someone who is underequipped with the right knowledge of the job role. As a matter of fact ” the initial period of resuming as a product manager in any organization are the most crucial period of defining your competency, and as such, the practice of trial and error are almost unacceptable.

‘’The roles of a PM among other things have low tolerance for bridging deadlines; for an entry level, the initial period of working in a well-structured organization may not afford the luxury of excess time to discover that you are ‘underprepared for the job’ in the first place.’’

Explaining how the initiative works, Akinbisehin said the following framework of the 3-months incubation program, includes

1. Selection Process: The PMA Growth Incubation Program is for aspiring or new Product Managers (PMs) with no related experience. Mentees need to clearly show that they are a fit for the program by submitting an application and a short video explaining why they should be selected for the program.

2. Program Duration: This program runs for 3 months per session and entails the following learning-based activities: Mentee-Mentor Assignment; Confirmation of Place of Internship & Business Case; One-on-one with Mentors once every week; Monthly Performance Reviews and Final Performance/Growth Review Session.

3. Write 3 product-related articles: In the course of the 3 months, you will submit a well-researched article on any relevant product-related topic you choose—One article each month.

She said the training will help aspiring product manager prepared for the paperwork and documentation and build written communication skill, as well as their personal brand..

‘’Given that the ongoing health crisis has rather been persisting, a better part of the program will be hosted virtually. On that note, a virtual meeting will be held weekly, allowing various cohorts which will consist of 30 PMs from Africa to meet for 120 minutes each”.

‘’This will allow the various teams to go over at least one practical skill of Product Management. Added to that, each team will undergo a pre-reading session as well as collectively work on an assigned task. Best of all, it is a free 3-month internship program

‘’Beyond the virtual sessions, members of each team will create a means of communication and support each other’s advancement during the program while been paired to a mentor from the PMAfrica mentoring network

‘’Also, for quality assurance, it is important to note that the program will be graced with up-to-task mentors who are selected among other things “the personal sense of satisfaction it gives them”, in this case, the mentoring job role; this is aside from the fact that they deem the opportunity as a perfect way to give back to society.

‘’The first cohort is scheduled to start on the 1st August 2020 and 30 mentees were assigned to participating companies including REACH Africa, Vesicash, Vantegral consulting, Ash and Campbell.’’ She said.

