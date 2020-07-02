Pipeline vandalism: Emergency team on alert as residents cry over fuel spillage in Ayobo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, have been deployed to Ayobo, Ipaja area of the state following Thursday, alarm raised by residents over spillage of substance suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called petrol from a vandalised pipeline of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in the area.

Residents had raised the alarm via the social media, claiming that contents from the leaking pipelines have spilled to nearby communities including Oju Emi, Ola mummy, Aboru, Agbado Oke-Odo.



