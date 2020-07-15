Photos of late first fighter helicopter pilot in Nigeria, Tolulope Arotile in service

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first-ever and only female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Airforce has died. The tragic incident occurred in Kaduna yesterday after she sustained head injuries from a road accident
