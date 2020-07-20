Breaking News
PHOTOS: Days after walking out, Ag NDDC MD, Pondei returns to NASS

Professor Keme Pondei, Acting Managing Director, Interim Management Committee, NDDC.

You would recall that the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and his team on Thursday, walked out on legislators investigating the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission.

Pondei stormed out of the hearing on Thursday in Abuja, after accusing the Chairman of the committee Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

However, Pondei returned to the National Assembly on Monday for the investigation to be continued.

See photos below:

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-ojo (APC-Ondo) sitted at 11:00am at the Committee Room, 231, House Wing, National Assembly Complex. Flanked by members of his Committee.

