PHOTOS: Days after walking out, Ag NDDC MD, Pondei returns to NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

You would recall that the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and his team on Thursday, walked out on legislators investigating the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission.

Pondei stormed out of the hearing on Thursday in Abuja, after accusing the Chairman of the committee Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

However, Pondei returned to the National Assembly on Monday for the investigation to be continued.

See photos below:

Kindly Share This Story: