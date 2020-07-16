Photos: A-list celebrities at Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko’s son’s naming ceremony

Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko and his beautiful Nollywood Actress wife Regina Daniels Nwoko on Friday 10th July nameed their new born Baby, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko in the presence of few family and friends.

The naming was Conducted by Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries who was ably represented by Rev. Kingsley Aigbe.

Also, Regina Daniels Parents, Barrister Jude and Mrs Rita Daniels were very excited as the birth of the boy has united the Nwokos and Daniels.

In Attendance were Munir Neji’s Godfather Tanimu Turaki, Nollywood Actors, Segun Arinze, Fred Amata, Belinda Effa, Oge Okoye and the event was compered by Koffi Da Guru.

Series of pictures released by Media and Publicity officer Adeniyi ifetayo shows that it was a mini but classy event.

More photos below…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: