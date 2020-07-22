PHOTO: 75-yr-old Alhaji Ojomo arrives venue of Ondo PDP Primary

A 75-year-old party faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mumuni Ojomo, has arrived at the venue of the party’s governorship primaries in Akure.
He is captured inside the voting hall by our reporter.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
A 75-year-old party faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mumuni Ojomo, has arrived at the venue of the party’s governorship primaries in Akure.
He is captured inside the voting hall by our reporter.