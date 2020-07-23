People Talk: On revelations of massive fraud in NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“The startling revelations of the monumental fraud and embezzlement of funds in NDDC is not surprising to me as there is no commission or agency in Nigeria that is corruption free; not even the anti-corruption agencies. The NDDC should be scrapped since it has become a conduit pipe for fraud and corruption.” — Oyedokun Oyeniyi, Agripreneur

“It is disheartening that with the current situation in the country, such havoc is being done. More investigation should be carried out to recover the millions that have been embezzled. Individuals who participated in the fraud should be prosecuted and jailed for life.

— Adeyemo Jemimah, Entrepreneur

“It is now obvious how irresponsible some of our leaders could be in terms of transparency and accountability when they are entrusted with public funds. I urge the NDDC probe panel to ensure they recover all looted funds. Also, anyone found guilty should face the full wrath of the law.” — Victor Adegbile, Realtor

“Nemesis has started catching up with the executive thieves of public funds. Those running the affairs of the commission obviously do not have the interest of the Niger-Delta people at heart. The current probe of the commission must not be swept under the table.” —Albert Banjo, Teacher

“The revelations about the alarming fraud at NDDC speaks volumes about greedy and wicked leaders we have in positions of leadership who see public office as a way to enrich themselves. The government must prosecute all those who stole from NDDC to serve as deterrent to other agencies of government.” —Ifeanyi Okoli, Rights Activist

Vanguard News Nigeria.

