PDP reads riot act, direct zonal committee to take charge in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday directed chairman of the Zonal Working Committee (ZWC), Hon Theophilus Dakas Shan, to take charge and oversee the activities of Nasarawa state chapter of the party until further notice.

The party National committee in a letter dated July 2nd to the zonal chairman with the title: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1A/20/096(B) 02 July 2020, addressed to Hon. Shan, and made available to newsmen in Lafia tasked the PDP zonal chairman to oversee the activities of the party in Nasarawa state.

The letter which was also endorsed by the party’s national organising secretary Col. Austine Akobundu (rtd) reads “This is to formally inform you that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has directed that you and your Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) perform your constitutional duty by overseeing the activities of the Nasarawa state chapter of our party until further notice.”

The letter also add that “In Pursuant to section 26(2)(a) and (b) of our party’s constitution (2017 as amended) and may be assigned to you by the National Executive Committee (NEC) through the National Working Committee (NWC).”

The PDP NWC also directed the ZWC to maintain strict oversight on the conduct of the party’s primary exercise for the purpose of nominating the flag-bearer for the Nasarawa central state constituency bye-election.

“By this letter, you are therefore to continue running the Nasarawa state chapter until NWC directs otherwise.

The letter supersedes any other, and all stakeholders and necessary authorities are duly notified,” the letter said.

