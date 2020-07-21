PDP mourns Funtua, condoles Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed sadness over the death of media tycoon, businessman and former Minister of Water Resources, Mallam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Funtua, “who was Mr President’s very close confidant, a long-time friend and associate.”

“The PDP notes that Mallam Isa Funtua would be remembered for the roles he played towards the development of our nation including his contributions as a minister of the Federal Republic, an outstanding publisher and life patron of the International Press Institute, IPI, and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN.

“The PDP condoles with the Mallam Isa Funtua’s family, the media industry as well as the government and people of Katsina State, and prayed God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: