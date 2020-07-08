PDP lacks tact, strategy, resort to excuses and mudslinging – Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin-City,

All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in the September 2020 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has described as shameful and lack of tact, the PDP’s decision to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever as governor of Edo state.

In a statement in Benin yesterday Mr. John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media, of his Campaign Organization, Ize-Iyamu said it was confusing that “today, the PDP is singing Godwin Obaseki’s praise, claiming he is the almighty, the saint, the blameless after parading him as aerfay failure who deceived the courts and INEC with counterfeit credentials.

He said: “The same PDP dragged Obaseki before a judge, pointing out the inconsistencies in his academic records, seeking judicial order to stop him from assessing the government corridors.”

“Today, the PDP says Obaseki has initiated programs and policies in Edo State when only a few weeks ago, before their tax collectors were settled, the party branded the embattled Governor a complete failure who reversed the growth and development of Edo State.”

“The naked truth is that the PDP has neither plan nor strategy for winning this election or to lead Edo state. They therefore resort to the only one thing that works for failures: excuses and mudslinging.”

“Although yet subtle, what PDP is doing is simply the use of an opponents’ negative publicity to show its lack of content, vision, ideas, and as a shield for the internal wrangling ongoing in the party.”

“It is a shame that this party that brought out Aliko Dangote from his trademark political non-alignment and characteristic silence still has the audacity to make national statements that still border on falsehood and deception”

