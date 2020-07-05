PDP inaugurates Edo governorship national campaign council Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

…Members To Join By Zoom

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Tuesday, inaugurate its national campaign council for the Edo state governorship election with a larger member of the committee expected to participate on Zoom platform.

The party said the decision to go virtual is in compliance with COVID-19 protocol on social and physical distancing at public gathering.

The party in a statement issued by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said chairman of the council, Governor Nyesom Wike, deputy chairman, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Secretary, Emmanuel Agbo will be physically present for the event slated for Tuesday.

Also expected at the event are the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, “governors elected on the party platform, members of the National Working Committee, NWC, as well as Board of Trustees, BOT, members who are also members of the campaign council and are available in Abuja.”

The statement added that “members of the campaign council, who will not physically participate at the inauguration, are directed to register in advance for participation via Zoom.”

