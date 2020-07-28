PDP drags Ganduje to court over alleged allocation of public properties to individuals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano state gubernatorial candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Abba Kabir Yusuf has dragged Kano state government, Mudassir Brothers Nigeria Limited and five others before a High Court in the state over alleged diversion of public properties to individuals.

Five other defendants joined in the suit are El-Samad Nigeria Ltd, Kano state bureau for land management, ministry of works and infrastructural development, ministry of housing and transport, as well as the attorney general of Kano state.

Yusuf said the public institution known as Hospitality and Tourism institute situated at former Daula Hotel Kano, is being diverted for the purpose of allocating to an individual.

In an originating sermon filed by Bashir Yusuf Muhammad, Counsel to the Plaintiff, Abba Kabir Yusuf is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining all the defendants whether, by themselves, their agents, privies, servants, officials, representatives and or any other person or authority taking orders from them from forthwith tampering, confiscating, building and or developing on the public propriety lying and situated at former Daula Hotel Kano made for the benefit of Public

In a 21 page case filled, Abba Kabir prayers were whether upon a joint constructive reading of Section 1, and 51(1) of the land use Act197, section 44 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Article 14 and 22 of the African Charter on Human and people’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap AG LFN 2010 and State of Judicial authorities, the Kano state government has followed and complied with all the laid down procedures for issuing and allocating a public Property, a tertiary institution meant for Public use and enjoyment to Alhaji Mudassir Idris Abubakar and Mudassir Brothers Nigeria limited (two private entities).

Recall that the State government through the commissioner of information Muhammad Garba had issued a press statement two weeks ago announcing that the state executive council has approved for the construction of an ultra-modern and multi-purpose shopping mall at former Daula Hotel premises in Kano metropolis.

In another separate 26 page case filed before a High Court in Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf also declared for the justification of Kano state government in diverting public property constructed by public use, a multi-storey car park, situated at Shahuci by Murtala Muhammad General Hospital, Kano, for the purpose of giving it to private individuals.

The defendants in this suit are Kano State Government, Mudassir & Brothers Nigeria Ltd, El-Samad Nig. Ltd, Kano State Bureau for Land Management Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, Ministry of Housing and transport and Attorney General of Kano State.

Also, Abba Kabir Yusuf is praying the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining all the Defendants whether by themselves, their agents, privies, servants, officials, representatives and or any other person or authority taking orders from them from forthwith tampering, confiscation, building, allocating and or developing on the public propriety known as Multi-Storey Car Park laying and situated at Shahuchi by Murtala Muhammad Hospital other than for public purposes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: